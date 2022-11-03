I’m writing this letter in full support of William Paniccia for South Kingstown District 35 State Representative.
A graduate of Narragansett High School, I put myself through URI working at old Wakefield institutions such as Record Town, Birdwatchers Nature View and Casey’s Grill & Bar. Having relocated after college, I was fortunate enough to move my young family back to South Kingstown.
As a father of three school aged children, husband of a South Kingstown school teacher, as well as a SK Little League coach for the past eight years, I am deeply concerned for the future of our town and state. We are all too familiar with politicians who pander to special interest groups with “Pet Projects” and “Feel Good” legislation that does nothing but bolster their egos as well as their campaign bank accounts.
Bill is a husband and father of four. He is a Life Member of the Kingston Fire District, a full-time Fireman/Paramedic in the Tiverton Fire Department with 16 years of service, a Registered Nurse currently working at South County Hospital, a previous small business owner and a neighbor.
Bill will focus on the life blood of our community, support schools with a focus on parental involvement, eliminate corporate welfare and focus on small/micro businesses, and strengthen the ability to live and retire in the community we all love and call home.
He has proven himself as a dedicated public servant for over 15 years and was there when we needed him during Covid as a First Responder and I am 100% positive he will be there for the residents of South Kingstown at our State House.
I am asking you, as your neighbor, if you want the best for our community, join me and my family and vote for William Paniccia for District 35 to represent ALL of South Kingstown in the Rhode Island General Assembly.
Shane Sullivan
South Kingstown
