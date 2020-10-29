Out of the many good candidates for the South Kingstown School Committee, Bob Hicks stands out. We (Michelle and Chris) have both worked with him and heartily endorse his candidacy. Michelle had the privilege of working with Bob daily when he served as superintendent and she served as a principal; first in Exeter/West Greenwich and then in SK at Wakefield Elementary School. With the highest of integrity, Bob demonstrated that he knows how to balance what is best for children with exceptional fiscal responsibility to the public he serves.
Our endorsements come from seeing him up close for many years – Michelle (20) and Chris (18).
He is a true servant leader, asking questions, encouraging feedback from a variety of constituents, and listening to all. He demonstrates humility and thoughtfulness and clearly is a visionary. He is someone who sees challenges as opportunities, and is able to lead others to work collaboratively toward shared goals. Bob knows how to harness and raise up the talents of others for the good of the whole.
After retiring as superintendent, Bob joined the Peace Corps where he served in Micronesia, offering support to grateful school leaders. Currently, he works with the Center for Leadership and Educational Equity (CLEE) as a facilitator and coach. Through CLEE, Bob continues his work as a facilitator of planning sessions with SK school administrators and Peace Dale Partnership members of the Health Equity Zone committee of which Michelle is fortunate to be a part. The discussions are bringing us to a deeper understanding of what has divided us and what unites us. This work is very powerful and has the potential to both help heal the past and create inroads for the present and future. This work is timely and critical to the success of our children and the direction of schools and our town. It takes a skilled, empathetic leader and listener to facilitate these delicate discussions and help people embrace needed reflection and change.
With over 40 years of proven educational experience and an impressive track record, SK would be indeed fortunate to have Bob Hicks on the school committee. He is the leader we need to move us forward along a path that recognizes the validity of those who are focused upon educational quality as well as those whose primary concern is the ever increasing cost of education.
Michelle Little and
Christopher Little
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.