I write to congratulate all who participated in this year’s local Democratic Primary. Although the process was more bruising than I had anticipated (at least for Town Council), at least the candidates for public office and the local Democratic Town Committee are participating in our local democracy. My hat is off to all of you.
Although we do not know who the winners of Tuesday’s primary are as this letter to the editor is written, I submit to the citizens of North Kingstown are the real winners. Why? Because, prior to the polls opening on Election Day, more people have voted in this election than in the last election our town had with similar dynamics. Clearly, more people are participating in our democracy. And it is people of all ages. College students are sending mail ballots and assisting in campaigns. High school students formed an advocacy group, endorsed candidates, and participated in campaigns. And, I can tell you young parents, baby boomers, and senior citizens are all definitely engaged. This is what we, as a community need, more people involved.
While the voter turnout in this primary election is a great start, it is still only less than 10% of our electorate, in fact, it is actually closer to 5%. We have just scratched the surface. Thomas Jefferson said, “We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” North Kingstown, we can do much better.
The 17th century Irish philosopher and statesman Edmond Burke said, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evils is for good people to do nothing.” I can tell you that North Kingstown is loaded with good people. So, North Kingstown let’s not do “nothing,” lets “participate” in our democracy by setting a voter turnout record on November 3rd.
Greg Mancini
North Kingstown
