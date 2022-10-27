It has truly been an honor and a privilege serving on the town council these past two years. I have put my heart and soul into representing our residents. My practical approach is to listen first, do my research, and then make the best decision for the residents and our Town.
Over the last two years, the current council has tackled tough issues. I want to continue and preserve our great work, especially with housing policies that protect and strengthen our neighborhoods.
I am a URI grad, and I rented in Narragansett as a student. That led me to become a homeowner in our Town. I welcome students and vacationers to reside in and visit our Town, but I also recognize we need balance which is why I supported the past policies this council implemented.
To be clear: I am not anti-student. I am not anti-landlord. I am not anti-visitors. I am for balance. I want to balance the fabric of the community with families and more year-round residents. I want to see Narragansett remain livable and more affordable for families with school-age children.
Some landlords prefer no regulation. In fact, a new political action committee (PAC) consisting of local and other investors from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and California has injected nearly $10,000 to influence the election of candidates who will roll back the three-student ordinance, roll back bulk zoning, and have NO regulations for short-term rentals. I am not beholden to special interests and political action committees. I will promote common-sense housing policies that bring balance and a focus to protect the interests of those who live and vote here.
I am proud of our work to highlight a serious land-use problem in Galilee. My efforts to highlight the current Lighthouse Inn leaseholder’s dereliction and underutilization of this property resulted in the state reconsidering or delaying a long-term renewal with the current leaseholder which would tie up the property for decades to come.
I shed light on blatant dereliction of the Lighthouse Inn site. I dug into the lease and first discovered there was a material breach of lease terms. I discovered that many property owners, including the state, have never requested special use permits in accordance with our land use regulations. Our staff is investigating and conducting enforcement action to ensure compliance with the Special Use Permit requirement of the Galilee Special District plan.
Perhaps we can’t all agree on the best land use for land-side parcels, but it is a matter of fact that the state has not complied with our Comprehensive Master Plan. I ultimately would love to see the vision in our Galilee Special District plan come to fruition. This plan was based on the Governor’s 1997 Land Use Plan for Galilee. I challenge the state’s position that the state is immune to local zoning (see Exeter vs. Rhode Island), and I would like to see more local enforcement to ensure landowners and leaseholders comply with local zoning requirements outlined in the Galilee Special District ordinance.
Specifically, land-side parcels on the southern end of Galilee solely used as surface parking do very little to support the fishing industry. Galilee is an important economic engine for the blue economy, and I am confident there is great potential to catalyze economic growth in fishing, water transportation, and recreation industries. The future of the former Lighthouse Inn site is complicated. We don’t own the land, but we certainly have the legal authority to enforce our local land use ordinances.
Being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a pharmacist in my first term on council made me appreciate calling Narragansett home, knowing I live in one of the most beautiful places and able to enjoy our precious resources such as the beach, Narrow River, and Salt Pond. It is important to me to be able to preserve our beloved natural and cherished treasures.
I believe it is important to elect candidates who are committed to being a voice for the residents and who will do what is in the best interest of the Town. I have proven over the past two years that I will represent the will of the residents and the Town, taking on issues such as Galilee, lowering electricity rates, promoting coastal access, and studying short-term-rentals.
I humbly ask for your support and your vote in the General Election. If re-elected, I will continue to be a voice for the residents and do what is in the best interest of our community.
Ewa Dzwierzynski
Narragansett
