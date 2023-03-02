Last week’s Independent letter-to-the-editor by Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno (“Council members are abusing power at town’s expense,” The Independent, Feb. 23, 2022) follows-up on her lengthy letter published several weeks back, complaining that she was robbed of appointment as Town Council President, despite her status as top vote getter in the November election. She was the top vote getter by a small margin. However, there have been many occasions when the top vote getter did not get elected TC President. The narrative that electing the top vote getter as president is “tradition” is simply false.
We have a Town Charter for a reason. Narragansett’s Town Council consists of five people who decide by majority vote who is elected President and President-Pro-Tem. Last November Ewa Dzwierzynski and Jill Lawler were properly elected President and President Pro-Tem by a 3-2 vote because a majority of the newly-elected council supports a resident-friendly governance agenda. Thank God elections matter. Recall that the Narragansett 2100 landlord group formed a PAC, investing in five candidates they felt would place landlord interests above resident interests. The top name on all their signs was Susan Cicilline-Buonanno. Think of the unfairness if one of five TC members got to set the agenda for four others, irrespective of holding the minority view. Majority rule.
Recent editorial letters from Win Hanes representing the Democratic Town Committee and George Norris representing the Narragansett 2100 Rental Group expressed similar complaints regarding TC leadership. This is because Narragansett landlords and their supporters are not used to losing. Thankfully, this time voters elected a majority of resident-friendly candidates who subsequently elected a resident-friendly Council President and President Pro-Tem. Again, majority rules.
During the last council, Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno resurrected the Town Economic Development Committee and stacked it with her political cronies, most of whom were unqualified. Thus far this new EDC has been as defunct as the old EDC. Yet she goes on to criticize new appointments to the Recreation Advisory Board and Planning Board despite the stellar credentials of both individuals, accusing Jill Lawler of cronyism. Nothing could be further from the truth. Residents know that members serve on boards and committees far too long. They know this trend in itself can lead to cronyism, notwithstanding the fact that we have had many good, well intended people serve on boards and committees over many years. Yet change is good, especially when, as in the case of Rupert Friday’s appointment to the Planning Board, we got a planning professional with credentials competitive with those of our own Town Planner.
In suggesting recent appointments were based upon support for our three-student ordinance, Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno reminds Narragansett voters that she voted against it. While defeat of this ordinance on procedural grounds was a setback for residents, Judge Taft-Carter stipulated in her recent supportive ruling for our four-unrelated’s ordinance (a win for our new Council) that she did not critique its constitutionality. Under the leadership of Ewa Dzwierzynski and Jill Lawler, residents now look forward to legal passage of a new three-student ordinance along with a short-term rental ordinance, to complement our newly upheld four-unrelated’s ordinance.
Narragansett residents have suffered the abuse of adjacent rental properties for decades, seen our school and resident populations steadily decline, and housing prices rise to the point of unaffordability due to competition from landlord investors. Residents understand the importance of enacting and enforcing zoning restrictions. Thankfully, we now have a council majority committed to protecting the residential future of Narragansett, rather than the pocketbooks of landlords.
In three months since our November elections, our new Council has established an impressive track record as it embarks upon a challenging agenda. Beyond the resident-landlord struggle over zoning ordinances, Narragansett faces infrastructure challenges that include road and sidewalk repairs, sewer and wastewater processing problems, summertime water shortages and serious beach overcrowding. Thus, this Town Council has its plate too full for any member to waste time on pettiness and personal attacks that detract from the pressing issues facing our Town.
Harold Schofield
Narragansett
