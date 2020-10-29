I have had the pleasure of knowing Matt Ulricksen, candidate for the Narragansett School Committee, since 1998 when we served together on the Chariho Regional School Committee. As chairperson from 2000 – 2002, Matt deftly and efficiently handled a school committee comprised of eleven members representing three towns that were economically and demographically diverse. What initially intrigued me most about Matt was even though he was barely out of college and had no children of his own, Matt felt called to serve the educational needs of his community. Although we represented different municipalities, Matt and I worked closely on many school budgets, facilities and construction challenges, and district-wide curriculum planning. Under Matt’s leadership, the School Committee presented - and the three towns passed - various operating budgets. Matt’s guidance ensured the students of the district received the best possible educational opportunities while recognizing the financial impact on taxpayers. During Matt’s tenure, the district faced serious overcrowding of school facilities. Rather than return the district to double sessions that were common in the 1980s, Matt devised a plan to provide interim relief for classroom overcrowding while the three towns developed a building plan to resolve long-term capacity issues.
As the years went by, Matt and I became close friends. I have watched Matt grow from that young man on the school committee into a man with a family of his own. I have seen him flourish in his career as a college professor, teaching the foundational principles of our national government to college students across the region. I have witnessed Matt and his wife raise two wonderful boys who are both students in the Narragansett school district. But, most importantly, I have seen Matt answer the call to serve his community again. As a member of the Narragansett School Committee, Matt will bring the knowledge, experience, and diplomacy that few candidates possess. Matt knows how to strike a balance between responsibilities to taxpayers, while providing exceptional educational opportunities for Narragansett’s students.
For all of these reasons, I strongly encourage you to vote for Matt Ulricksen for a seat on the Narragansett School Committee.
Stephanie Diorio
South Kingstown
