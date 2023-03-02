With the South Kingstown Town Council slated to vote to pass the school bond forward to voters, I went to our Town Hall last Thursday, passing the proud SK 300 anniversary sign. But the Town Council made a surprising move to take yet another week after many previous meetings of our elected School Committee and Town Council officials to decide whether our town could afford to put money into our schools’ buildings — or, as I’ve learned — rather than fix the predicted water ban in the summer.
So, is it really that kind of choice? In the richest nation in the world? Should we educate our children in crumbling outdated buildings while cutting programs and closing a beloved school in the heart of town or should we rather water our tomatoes?
Do we really need to frame the discussion in such black and white terms? What about retirees versus families? Those who cannot afford to pay the taxes versus the others, selfish parents of selfish kids that demand education? Maybe they could study on Zoom again as someone suggested at the meeting and we could save some money ... Why can’t they just send their kids to private schools and leave our town alone? Or, even better — not move here? Maybe we could really ruin the reputation of the stellar school system we had and scare families away so we don’t need to pay for somebody else’s education.
Is it really about everyone’s living cost going up, but school budgets should stay the same because schools’ demands are just somehow frivolous?
Should we attract families to our healthy growing community supporting education and culture or scare them away with the state of our schools? “We have declining enrollment” is the mantra repeated over and over again — and each time it is repeated, another student leaves a district for a charter school or a high school outside of the district and the taxpayers are paying for their education away from here. Cutting programs and budgets is not going to improve enrollment. There is an overall agreement that we have the best teachers and staff for our students. While the nation talks about alarming teacher’s shortages, we talk about staffing cuts. How can we support the teachers and make a case for all the students that have left that they should come back? And for everybody else to be proud to live here, together?
Would you like to live in a town that has a vision and forward-thinking leaders? Leaders that make smart decisions that we can celebrate when the town turns 400. Imagine a town that did not sell their water to a large international company. A town with thriving waterfront and affordable housing. A town that gives robust tax breaks to the people that need it and taxes second homes and short-term rentals to generate money for culture, education and healthy environment as well as new amazing facilities and programs that attract and invigorate the kids, teachers and entire community. Imagine a town that would listen to many quiet voices and not just react to few loud ones. We can start with the $150 millions for a school bond that we will get reimbursed at a very high rate if we act now and make a smart decision for the future that we can be proud of.
Viera Levitt
South Kingstown
