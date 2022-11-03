First, thank you to all who stood by me during many contentious issues over my four terms on the Narragansett Town Council. Many of my decisions were based on common sense, local knowledge and preventing unforeseen ramifications. Over the last eight years we had many successes: 10% homestead exemption, updated Elderly & Veterans exemptions, reduced pension liability, consolidated school transportation and importantly, we executed the voters’ wishes for a new library at the old Belmont Market location.
As a generational Narragansett resident, I care a great deal about the direction of our State. My mother worked second shift at South County Hospital as an RN and dad worked as a letter carrier walking seven miles a day delivering mail in Narragansett Pier. My parents worked to instill in all of us when growing up the values of honesty, endurance, humility and respect for others. While I often fall short, throughout my years on the Town Council, I have endeavored to commemorate my parent’s upbringing and values which were passed on to me so long ago. It is these beliefs that I will take with me to the State Senate if the voters of District 36 place their trust in me.
We are incredibly blessed to live in the Ocean State. I began my maritime career lumping the fishing boats of Galilee in the early 1980s. As a 20-year Merchant Marine Officer, I witnessed first-hand the impact climate has had on our fishing fleet. We have an obligation to protect this natural resource and as the State Senator from District 36 I will advocate for the men and women who risk their lives fishing during every voyage. Galilee is now part of the newly formed District 36 and is the lifeblood of our blue economy.
Rhode Island is one of the few states in America that constitutionally guarantees our right to access the shoreline. I spent years fishing, swimming and later surfing on Narragansett’s coastline. This Town Council term, Council President Jesse Pugh (D) and I worked together in a by-partisan effort to enshrine these deeded riparian rights. We will have a final draft at the next regular Town Council meeting on November 7 of the newly updated ocean access points with parking to five rights-of-way in Narragansett that I believe will mitigate and address any of the neighborhood’s concerns.
The recent spike in RI energy costs is a perfect example of an out-of-touch General Assembly who are pushing a global agenda. If elected your family’s Senator, I feel an obligation to cushion my constituents from this obsession with global affairs that only impairs our local community. I will voice your concerns against obvious legislation that is debilitating, expensive and not consistent with real time issues.
Recently, a federal judge ruled Rhode Island’s truck tolling system unconstitutional. Gov. McKee intends to appeal this decision. We don’t know how long the appeal will take but please know this: I will never vote to toll cars. We pay enough taxes to live and work in the Ocean State.
If elected, I will need your guidance so I can begin to provide common sense good government. I would be honored to serve the people of District 36 in the State Senate and I respectfully ask for your vote.
Patrick Murray
Narragansett
