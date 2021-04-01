During the lulls of the pandemic last summer, I spent some time enjoying the Curtis Corner property with my daughter, running the trails. South Kingstown residents from all around town use this property, playing disc golf or walking around the ball fields. Many of them have children that have grown and flown the nest. While their property taxes generously support the school budget, the Curtis Corner recreation space is still a gem they can use and enjoy. With the unexpected pandemic and associated lockdowns, access to space like that which abuts the current middle school became extremely important.
Now, a school district with grand ambitions wants to make that a school “campus,” by stripping the South Road school property from the town, and encroaching on space near the bike path, they propose taking land and features used by all and turning it over to district control for use by a dwindling demographic of high school age students. The schools already get most of the resources in town. Must they take this, too?
There are plenty of financial reasons to question the wisdom of this project but the fundamental unfairness of it strikes me. Should we pay to pave “paradise and put up a parking lot?” The property is just too nice to limit its access.
We will likely hear about how this will be addressed by a fancy $47,000 presentation, but I just wonder why it needs to be. We have so many options that better balance the needs of all of South Kingstown. Why does the school district keep taking more?
Kristen Benjamin
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.