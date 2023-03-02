I’m a little confused about the recent Susan Cicilline Buonanno letter on the editor (“Council members are abusing power at town’s expense,” The Independent, Feb. 23, 2022) with her statement “I serve with integrity and I promote transparency.”
Really?
Where’s the transparency in the Narragansett Library scenarios? Who voted to use Narragansett Town’s Emergency Funds to purchase the Gilbane building in the Narragansett Pier? I ask her: What emergency? How did this all come about? As a Narragansett taxpayer, I want some answers even if we need to have her submit to a lie detector test. We taxpayers are waiting for an explanation. By the way, I voted for the bond. I didn’t vote for the Gilbane building.
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
