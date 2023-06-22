To the Editors of The Independent: June is Pride month in Rhode Island. I am sure you are aware of that. To celebrate, dedicated citizens worked hard to organize the first ever North Kingstown Pride Parade. I am sure you are aware of that as well. The parade took place in Wickford Village. There was a threat of rain but it turned out to be a beautiful day.
Not surprisingly, the first North Kingstown Pride Parade was a huge success.
I did look forward to reading the coverage in the Standard Times and the Independent as I subscribe to both papers.
I received the Standard and quickly browsed through it looking for reporting on our Pride Parade. Nothing to find! On Friday my copy of the Independent arrived in my mailbox. Again, nothing! I was surprised and disappointed to say the least and wondered what the heck was going on.
Initially, I considered canceling both subscriptions but then thought about how much I would miss Bruce Fellman, the naturalist’s column in the Standard Times and Tim Cranston’s marvelous columns which teach us so much about the history of South County in the Independent.
And then there was the sports coverage for all the local teams. I really did not want to lose that. And finally I have this thing about supporting print journalism especially local print journalism.
So what to do?
I have noticed over the last year or so what appeared to be a drift from the center to the right in the reporting by both papers. Opinions and interviews on the right seem to be fully vetted while those toward the left are downplayed or glossed over. Maybe it’s just me but that is how it sometimes appears. Is that what kept the first North Kingstown Pride Parade out of both papers? I really do hope I am wrong.
I am requesting an apology and a thorough explanation as to why the North Kingstown Pride Parade received no mention in either paper and I would like to see it in print. Please don’t disappoint me and the citizens of North Kingstown.
Belatedly, I would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who organized the North Kingstown Pride Parade, everyone who marched (especially the dancing witches) and everyone who cheered from the sidewalks. Great job! You made North Kingstown proud! Can’t wait until the Second North Kingstown Pride Parade in 2024!
Kathleen Guarino
North Kingstown
