The following speech was made to the Narragansett Town Council on March 21, 2022.
Dear Honorable Town Council President, Town Council Members, Town Manager, Town Planner, and honored guests:
A decision for the leased land in Galilee should be fast approaching, so let us hope the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management -RIDEM- will select the Town of Narragansett’s Proposal for Galilee.
We have over 2900 signatures at the change.org online petition that shows many people support the Town of Narragansett’s Proposal for Galilee. We hope the RIDEM will listen to the will of the elected officials in Narragansett, our Town Manager, James Tierney, Our Town Planner, Mike DeLuca, our Honorable Town Council Members, the Friends of Galilee that consists of close to 300 people who dedicated their lives to improving Galilee, members of the Galilee Advisory Committee that was established by the Town of Narragansett to improve Galilee, the Narragansett Pier Residents’ Association, and the University of Rhode Island Research Studies that support the Town of Narragansett’s Mixed Use Development Plan and the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
In Narragansett, we have had great division on past issues amongst residents and even Town Council Members on such issues as the building of our modern State of the Art Library or student rentals, but on the Town of Narragansett’s Proposal for Galilee we have unanimity and support across the board, so it would be deeply troublesome if the RIDEM Board do not support our Town’s Plan and award the lease to the Town of Narragansett.
We have fought in wars to fight for Democracy in the United States. In a socialist or communist government, the states, cities, and towns are at the mercy of the government and its governmental agencies. Let us hope the RIDEM and our governmental leaders do not take our Democracy away from our local governmental leaders, its residents, and all those that have shown their support for the Town of Narragansett’s Proposal for Galilee. Let us hope the RIDEM does not usurp the power of our local government, its residents, and the support from so many learned individuals and researchers because of the actions of the RIDEM if they fail to choose the Town of Narragansett’s Proposal. Our State of Rhode Island’s Motto is Hope. Let us Hope and Pray the RIDEM will listen to those who know what is best for Galilee, so we would not have to change our State’s Motto to Hopeless. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the Town of Narragansett to take over that area of land and create a show piece for Galilee unlike the eyesore created by Procaccianti Developers.
Anyone who drives by the 5-acre parcel in Galilee that is being leased out by the RIDEM can see the gross neglect created by the multi-billion developer and his partners. Procaccianti obviously violated the terms of his prior lease, and it would be deeply suspect if the RIDEM renews their lease.
Mr. Procaccianti and his partners own and control enough land in Rhode Island and in many other states in the United States.
Let us Hope the RIDEM does not allow them to take control of this leased land again when they have created such harm to our Gem of a Village of Galilee.
May the legacy of the RIDEM Director and its Board Members be forever remembered for listening to the leaders of our Town of Narragansett and its residents, and not to be forever remembered for showing total disregard to the Town and its residents by failing to award the Town of Narragansett control over the leased land in Galilee.
This article is being submitted in memory of my beloved father, Albert Alba, Sr. who instilled in me his passion to advocate for the Town of Narragansett for the betterment of the Town, its residents, its businesses, and all those who visit.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
