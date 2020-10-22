Next week’s Independent Newspaper is the final edition before the November election. As such, and in accordance with longstanding editorial policy, we will not run any letters that contain so-called “parting shots,” which are negative attacks on a political candidate which they will be unable to respond to prior to the election.
In addition, all letters must adhere to our standard policy:
- Each letter must bear the writer’s full name, full address and telephone number (for verification purposes only). We will not publish a letter unless a phone number is provided.
- We correct errors of spelling and punctuation, and edit letters to conform to Independent style. We may condense letters for brevity.
- Letters should be no more than 450 words. Proposed guest view columns should be no more than 750 words.
