To My Fellow Narragansett Residents:
Politics have been causing unhealthy divisiveness in our town. However, I believe that the majority of us have the most important things in common — a love for our town and gratitude to live in such a beautiful place. While there is so much trouble in the world, we have so much for which to be grateful. The November 2022 election brought a shift in town government away from a Council majority that supported special interest groups, including a landlord coalition, to a Council that is more supportive of our residents’ quality of life.
This new Council has already made great strides in tackling issues that are priorities for residents. Our resident friendly Council members proactively identified and hired an attorney who successfully defended the four unrelated rental ordinance; initiated a site visit to the Lighthouse Inn with DEM officials and the issuance of an order to demolish it within 30 days; approved the issuance of a Request for Proposals for a town beach carrying capacity study; approved the hiring of a Building Enforcement Officer to enforce the four unrelated persons rental ordinance to ensure that all housing units are in compliance; and appointed a new member of the planning board whose career on the RI Housing Authority included hurricane planning and work on affordable housing. All this was accomplished and more in only their first three months.
This is not a time for a disgruntled town councilor to urge residents to “get angry.” This will not build community nor make our town a better place to live. Our Council members will not always agree on policy, but when we vote for them, we trust that they will at least treat each other with respect. Attacking fellow Councilors in the press and social media is not good for our town. We need our leaders to create harmony and bring us together for the good of all.
Our current Council has also reviewed all boards and commissions, something that was long overdue. Many board and commission members have served for far too many terms, well beyond the two that they should serve. In addition, previous Councils have appointed members that do not have the right experience or breadth of knowledge to truly contribute to a board or committee. This new Council has taken the brave step of filling boards and committees with very qualified individuals, regardless of their relationship with these individuals, such as the new planning board member described above.
A recent letter to the editor of the South County Independent from a disgruntled Town Council member (“Council members are abusing power at town’s expense,” The Independent, Feb. 23, 2022)described “public outrage” over the replacement of our town solicitors. There have also been a few comments on social media about this, including negative comments from a South Kingstown resident. The reality is that there is no widespread outrage about this, for most of our residents trust the current Council for whom they voted to make good decisions. There is only outrage by those who have a political agenda and wish to keep the status quo. I would like to remind my fellow residents that our newly selected solicitor, Mark Davis, successfully served in this capacity until he was dismissed by the former Council. There is a long history of our Town Councils choosing solicitors with whom they can easily work.
Finally, the current Council is not keeping us in the dark, as the letter to the editor stated. All interested citizens can watch the Council meetings on YouTube or in person. The major issues that residents want to see resolved are out in the open. For example, it is well known which Councilors support the ordinance for a maximum of three college students in a Narragansett rental and which ones do not, as well as which Councilors support a strong, short-term rental ordinance. Both of these issues are of great concern to our residents.
Our town needs to be united, rather than being divided by those who still have not accepted the current Council’s leadership, are threatening to oust a fellow Council member by using a recall process, or are attacking fellow Councilors in the press or social media. If our leaders say that they love our town, then they should prove it by acting with grace, collegiality, respect, and a united front. When leadership is fractured, our town is fractured. Please give up your grievances for the higher good. You and our town will be better for it.
Gail Scowcroft
Narragansett
