Dear North Kingstown Community Members, we are a group of seventh grade students who care deeply about the water problems in the Horn of Africa and we’re going to talk about how people in North Kingstown can help.
East Africa is a place where drought has prevailed. In East Africa, million people face starvation and another 26.5 million face serious food insecurity, besides the obvious water shortages that everyone in the Horn of Africa faces. Recently, the water did finally arrive and flash floods killed dozens while injuring many more. The people of East Africa are suffering, and we want to help.
We have gathered numerous amounts of information and have developed an engaging, fun, informative website to bring forth awareness and inform people on how to conserve water in North Kingstown. Our website includes basic information about problems in Africa, how we can help, a trivia game, and further data once you answer a question.
The website will help people understand what they can do to conserve water here in Rhode Island. If people heed our advice, the East African people may have a little extra water.
The link to our website is: https://ramonealt.github.io/eamondesign/
Without a doubt, people should know and care about the problems in East Africa; what happens there impacts the whole world. What happens here, in North Kingstown, also impacts the whole world. People should conserve water wherever they can.
Suhani Srivastava
North Kingstown
