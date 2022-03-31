Developers will love the recent Town Council vote to downgrade North Kingstown’s Drinking Water Wellhead and Reservoir Protections.
The DEM and URI experts stated the regulations posed no “current” risk. But what about the future? Increased development, former “prohibited uses now allowed,” increasing population and unpredictable rainfall — these are a few of what the future holds.
Shouldn’t we protect our reservoirs for potential future wells which will be needed as conditions change? Why did the Town Council ignore the North Kingstown Groundwater Committee and Conservation Commissions who unanimously voted for stricter regulations? Why are we making it easier for developers? Why are we risking polluting our reservoirs? Isn’t being protective of the source of our drinking water a good idea? Shouldn’t we be being more restrictive not less? Who benefits?
The developers, that’s who.
Donna Hutchinson
North Kingstown
