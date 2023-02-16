I am a long-time resident of North Kingstown and my wife and I are parents of two North Kingstown public school graduates who went on to college and successful chosen careers. I am not an educator, nor have I ever pretended to be one. I write in this context with dismay over the state of our school district.
Last week, I read the statewide sports page and learned of the latest issue with a North Kingstown High School sports team. This is on top of all the reporting of the “catastrophic situation” and “dysfunction” in our schools and the “unique” turnover of superintendents. Now this. Where is the leadership? Where is the accountability? Where is the action? I certainly see the calling out of issues. But the challenge is not in raising issues but in providing solutions. I see none of this. I just see one more bad story, week after week, to the detriment of the students and taxpayers of our town.
This is not the first time that high school students allegedly shoplifted. But what was done to try and prevent this from occurring. Where was the Administration, the Athletics Department, the Coaches, or the team captains in making sure this never happened? At the very least, one would expect that this one team had ethics instruction on always doing the right thing. Am I wrong? How did this happen?
The Mission of North Kingstown Schools is stated as “Inspiring Students to Reach Individual Excellence”. From top to bottom I don’t see this. Do you?
Michael D. Lynch
North Kingstown
