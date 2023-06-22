The North Kingstown School Committee has asked the Town Council for $1.7 million to fund the new Middle School project through Stage Two —this above and beyond the full funding for the School Department, satisfying every request previously made by the School Committee, that the Town Council has included in the new Town Budget.
As I emerged from hearing the discussion at the Town Council meeting of June 12, I came away with several key take-aways:
The School Committee failed to plan for this $1.7 million expense even though this cost was contained in the agreement previously signed between the School Department and architecture firm Perkins Eastman.
The School Committee, despite this pronounced failure, nevertheless has enough of a balance in its fund to draw down the $1.7 million while still retaining several hundred thousand dollars above and beyond the $1.3 million in emergency reserve dollars which best practices call for.
If the Town Council agrees to grant the $1.7 million to the School Committee, it will — according to Town Manager Ralph Mollis in his statement at the Town Council meeting — cost the town over $80,000 in interest that the $1.7 million would have otherwise earned for the town and the taxpayers.
Also, according to the Town Manager, drawing down the town’s fund by the amount of $1.7 million will cause a significant increase in the interest rate the town will have to pay on the whopping $230 million bond for the Middle School/Public Safety Complex (shout it pass), not to mention the bond in the amount of $25 million for a new recreation center (should it pass).
Should the $230 million bond fail (which is likely given the massive amount), the $1.7 million currently being discussed will NOT be reimbursable, no matter whether it comes from the town or from the School Department.
As a taxpayer, I’d rather that the $1.7 million not have to be spent at all. However, the School Committee has placed us in a position where it must be paid. That being the case, and given the facts enumerated above, I encourage my fellow NK taxpayers to tell the Town Council members that the School Committee should pay the money out of its own fund.
The address for the Town Council as a body is towncouncil@northkingstownri.gov.
Edward Renehan
North Kingstown
