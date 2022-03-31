“School Committee deflects responsibility for Thomas” was an actual headline in the March 24 edition of the Independent. After reading the article underneath, this struck me as a very poor choice of words, and was straight out wrong. The reporter totally misinterpreted School Committee Member Lisa Hildebrand’s response to accusations made during public comments at last week’s School Committee meeting. There was no finger-pointing or making excuses on her part, contrary to the article headline. Rather, she was trying to express her frustration with the process: “We understand that you are angry, and we are too, but we must follow the law”. She was not “deflecting responsibility”.
If you’re working for Burger King and your boss doesn’t like how you treat the customers, you can be fired immediately. Your boss doesn’t have to submit a 400-page report to the Board of Directors.
It’s an entirely different situation with the School Department. The School Committee is required by law and contract to have documented evidence of employee wrongdoing, which was the reason for the third-party investigative report. The School Committee did not “let” anyone resign; they’re not allowed to force an employee to come to work so they can then fire them.
This whole situation is horrible. Everyone agrees. Of course the main concern is for the kids who have been harmed, not with the School Committee’s feelings. But it’s being made worse when reporters write headlines as editorials.
Julie Kliever
Wickford
