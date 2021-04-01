My name is Melissa Towle. I am a community member, tax payer and parent. I am also the chair of the South Kingstown School Building Committee and have been a member of the committee since it’s formation. I am looking forward to Tuesday, May 4 when our community will get the opportunity to vote to approve the bond to improve our school buildings.
While there are many benefits to the plan that is being presented, one aspect I am particularly excited about is the relocation of the High School to Curtis Corner. This beautiful site is a community hub. It’s a place where folks get together to watch our kids play sports, friends meet up for a game of Frisbee, and people of all ages walk their dogs or hike the trails. Relocating our High School to this unique location can enhance our student’s educational experience and build bridges with our community members who access this wonderful community resource.
In an era of ever increasing technology, social media and indoor activities, giving our students safe and direct access to outdoor learning, to nature, athletic fields and spontaneous outdoor recreation can only be to their benefit. The existing Curtis Corner school building has multiple courtyards, lots of natural light and direct access to the outdoors. The proposed additions and improvements will further enhance these building features to improve both the educational experience of our students and their social-emotional well being.
Our students at Broad Rock Middle School are already enjoying many of these opportunities. That site has close access to trails, playing fields, a community garden, the SK Recreation Building and the YMCA. The proposed improvements at this location will provide necessary maintenance and a design that will allow for new and improved teaching and learning opportunities. Expanding this facility to a three-year middle school model will ensure that more students will benefit from these opportunities.
To learn more about this project, please check out the School Department’s official project website, sksdbuild.org. There is a variety of pertinent and accurate information and a way to provide feedback.
Melissa Towle
South Kingstown
