In a recent newspaper article, Michael J. Healey, chief public affairs officer for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management noted correctly that the RIDEM should seek criminal prosecution for those who intentionally harm wildlife after a swan was shot in Warwick’s Gaspee Park.
In the article, it notes the RIDEM would impose up to a $5,000 fine and five years in prison for the malicious killing of a swan.
In two videos on YouTube for the abandoned Lighthouse Inn, it shows that the abandoned Lighthouse Inn that was operated by James Procaccianti and Joseph Paolino has resulted in a death chamber for wildlife. Also, as one can clearly see in the videos there are dead seagulls and harmful mold throughout the building and possibly asbestos. Most recently, at the last Narragansett Town Council Meeting, it was noted by our Town Manager that Narragansett awaits the response from the RIDEM for the issuance of the demolition order.
A 2018 newspaper article in that same newspaper noted the RIDEM was seeking monetary damages from Pearl Trust who operates Pearl Trust Properties for contamination originating from its property and remediation. Remediation is defined as: the action of remedying something, in particular of reversing or stopping environmental damage. Remediation is not required for Procaccianti.
The RIDEM failed to issue a cease and desist order regarding the proposed illegal expansion of Champlin’s Marina in Block Island that is now owned by Procaccianti Developers. Since it was determined the expansion would have hurt the ecosystem of The Great Salt Pond, you would think the RIDEM would have fought the expansion.
When any businesses in the port of Galilee do construction projects in Galilee, they would need the RIDEM approval with inspections and guidelines. Does Procaccianti’s hotel pass inspection?
The RIDEM spent millions to construct a beautiful fishing Pier in Rocky Point in Warwick, so why does the RIDEM condone a developer generating a mold infested hotel filled with dead seagulls in Galilee?
My question is why have Mr. Procaccianti and Mr. Paolino not been charged with fines and criminal prosecution because of their gross neglect? If it was you or I, we would be rightly charged for intentionally creating an environmental hazard and a death chamber for wildlife.
Rather than charging and imposing fines, the RIDEM has allowed Procaccianti Developers that have $10 billion in real estate investments to continue to operate their street level parking lots in Galilee. Procaccianti and Paolino continue to fill their deep pockets, and that money is taken away from our State, our Town, and our taxpayers. This is a very sad state of affairs both literally and figuratively.
A petition on Change.org now has over 4,000 signatures and those that signed have contributed over $5,000 dollars in support of the petition.
My recommendations to the RIDEM are as follows:
Terminate your month-to-month parking lot lease with Procaccianti Developers
Let the town take over the operations of the parking lots for the town and taxpayers’ gain, so the Town can invest the money to create a viable mixed-use development for Galilee.
Demolish the Lighthouse Inn, and make Procaccianti and Paolino pay for the demolition, and fine them for their gross neglect.
Work with the State and the Town to build a consolidated parking garage in the area that will also serve as an emergency evacuation site in the area.
Work with Professor Will Green and Landscape Architect Charles Carberry to create a viable development plan that will sustain significant flooding by incorporating flood mitigation engineering.
Reach out to the Governor to get some of the $12.3 Billion dollar budget to build a parking garage and other buildings such as a Maritime Museum and short term housing for fishermen. The State funds soccer stadiums and it funds to retrofit buildings such as the Superman Building in Providence, so let’s spend some of our surplus to revitalize Galilee.
Contact the RI Convention Center Authority with regards to see how state money funded its parking garage and how they are using ARPA monies.
Do not believe the RIDEM cannot break its month-to-month parking lot lease with Procaccianti Developers because the RIDEM will face a legal battle. Procaccianti and Paolino breached their prior lease and through their neglect they created an environmental hazard, a death chamber for wildlife, and an economic burden to Galilee.
If the RIDEM fails to take action, then our Town needs to take legal action against the RIDEM that will make the RIDEM demolish the hotel and terminate all leases with Procaccianti Developers.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.