It has been great to see so many kids at the new beach play area this summer. With friends, parents and grandparents in tow, the kids have been running from the swings to the slides, and to all those other contraptions — whatever they’re called — every day since the place opened. Too bad the rest of us can’t tap into some of that energy. And no need for mothers to get jumpy when one of the little gymnasts takes a tumble. The town took good care to put in a soft rubbery surface for them to land on. The children are back up and running again before their mothers have a chance to look around and wonder what just happened.
There is a short section of walking path, suitable for safe use by seniors, behind the play area that was also rebuilt with a comfortable surface and is also in excellent condition. Except for that one short section, the path along the beach front is still a mess. It leaves the seniors with nothing but clumps of weeds to walk on once they leave the kid’s play area. It seems that providing a safe way for old timers to amble along the beach was a lower priority than the swings for the kids. But for the old timers a safe walk along the beach can make their day.
There isn’t much left of long stretches of the original path these days. Big clumps of weeds have taken over making it difficult and downright dangerous for folks with old bones and not enough cartilage. They definitely don’t pop back up the way kids do when they stumble. They are more likely to stay sprawled out where they land until a rescue truck shows up. When that old walking path was new, even folks on wobbly knees felt safe enough to be out there shuffling along. It may not sound very exciting to the kids on the swings. — or to their parents for that matter — but it was perfect for the old timers. It’s natural for kids to be in a constant rush for new adventures. It’s just as natural for old folks not to be in a hurry. But old folks want to enjoy being out and about, maybe just to think for an afternoon that they finally have nothing better in the world to do now but relax and enjoy the outdoors. Time in the fresh air helps to keep them going. They have paid their dues and deserve a way to enjoy their beach. The beach view is great. There are benches along the path to sit for a while with a friend or simply to reflect. It is the kind of thing, fresh air, exercise and mindfulness that is as good for them as any climb on the monkey bars is for the kids.
Our leaders who came up with idea for the original beach walking path provided the community with a terrific feature. It pains to see how it has fallen into decay. Granted, keeping track of everything going on in town and balancing the budget at the same time must be an overwhelming task for our civic minded folks willing to undertake it. And the beach is still a wonderful place even with the poor path condition. But hopefully it will be renovated someday soon. Certainly rebuilding the section behind the play area could not have been done without thought for the path continuation along the rest of the beach area. Understandably, it has to be one step at a time for projects like this. Work has yet to be completed on the restrooms. Portajohns are still there which were certainly very important this year but not particularly senior friendly. And having new permanent facilities will be further proof that North Kingstown is a first class town with first class amenities. Walking along the lawn at the beach is still very pleasant even as it is now, despite the poor condition of the walking path, but having a smooth level path all the way around the beach campus from the children’s play area to the Lafayette bandstand would surely be a huge improvement. Hopefully it will be completed before the kids on the playground this summer are ready for shuffling at a much slower pace for a distant future walk around their beach.
Bob D’Agnenica
Wickford
