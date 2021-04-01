As an elementary school parent of two, I was intrigued when I heard the district was planning to invest in “newer and fewer” buildings. I was hopeful we would see improvements to our aging elementary schools and there would be fewer of them, so resources wouldn’t be stretched thin going forward with a trend of declining enrollment.
Unfortunately, the plan that is up for a bond referendum took a different take on “newer and fewer.”
This plan proposes a “newer” high school at our least desirable building (Curtis Corner Middle School). It is, in reality, a duplicitous set of additions that already exist at the current high school. The core learning spaces remain virtually untouched.
This plan’s version of “fewer” is to close our in-town high school on Columbia Street, the historic Hazard building, a large piece of property in town, and our emergency shelter ... all which were generously gifted to the Town for educational purposes.
There are “fewer” funds left for upgrades to all other facilities. The plan includes no identified operational savings and its reimbursement from the state is not guaranteed. Worst, it does next to nothing to upgrade our elementary schools. This proposed plan dedicates the majority of funding to the false appearance of a “new” high school ... it is shortsighted and seriously flawed.
Vote ‘NO’ on this plan.
Jeff Clark
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.