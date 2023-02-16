I am grateful to the town of South Kingstown, Lorén Spears, and the Tomaquag Museum for a marvelous kick-off to the monthly lecture series for the celebration of SK’s 300th year. Spears gave an excellent talk last month in the South Kingstown High School auditorium. She shared about indigenous ways of knowing and being on this land, explaining mindsets that allowed the Narragansett nation and other indigenous people to thrive in this place and landscape for thousands of years. The notes I took from that talk are a collection of timeless advice. Only take what you need, harvesting in balance: don’t take the first and don’t take the last. When you take something, use it in its entirety. Leave a gift in return, reciprocity is vital. There is a natural give-and-take that we have a responsibility to be a part of.
When things fell out of balance in nature or the community, an indigenous practice was to restore balance through shared ceremony that emphasized freely giving to one another. The annual Strawberry Thanksgiving celebrated by the Narragansetts in June teaches about the power of forgiveness and letting go of past grievances.
Considering South Kingstown is celebrating a paltry 300 years in comparison (which I know is a feat unto itself in our own context), I believe we should receive this wisdom with humility and great interest, asking how our own decision-making matches up. Considering that Spears spoke from the auditorium of the SK High School, a building who’s future is bitterly contested and is likely to be the subject of another divisive bond vote, we should not waste the opportunity to gain insight from the principles that sustained Spears’ ancestors for so long.
Our town has had some rocky times over the last few years, and it feels like the battle lines are hardening. How could we use the wisdom of those who came before us to restore balance in our community? Are we living with responsibility towards the give-and-take that maintains communal and environmental balance?
May South Kingstown’s 300th year be an inflection point for us collectively as a town; how is the health of our community out of balance and how can that balance be restored? I consider this an open question, but I also believe the principles that allowed the original inhabitants of this place to sustain themselves for millennia should be our guiding points, not just an informative but otherwise irrelevant talk on ancient history. They deserve so much more than that.
Bethany Sorrentino
South Kingstown
