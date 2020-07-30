I have been a Republican all my life. This year however after learning the North Kingstown Town Democratic Committee did not endorse the sitting Town Council President Greg Mancini, I decided to register as a Democrat so that I could vote in the primary.
I do so because whether one is a Republican or Democrat in our town, you know that Mr. Mancini has done his job as council president. He restored civility to the council, and in the face of much obstruction successfully moved forward or resolved numerous lingering matters that had gone on too long. It was clear to me that the decision of the local Democratic committee not to endorse him was not based on merit but local petty politics.
Then this week I read an article by Mr. Rickey Thompson, who is endorsed by the Democrats. I could not believe what I read. Can someone please explain how someone who has decided to sue the town has been endorsed by the Democratic Party? Really?
In his article, Mr. Thompson states that reason he is suing the town is to get “town officials to listen and respond to the residents” – yet he is the sole plaintiff. If there is such an outcry or concern, why aren’t there more plaintiffs?
He further states that he will not be seeking “monetary damages.” If so, then why sue? While I know that this not the first time something like this has happened, it does not make it right. He is making the town spend unnecessary tax dollars to defend itself as well as put taxpayers at risk of further liability should he prevail. Further taxpayer liability could come in the form of Mr. Thompson getting reimbursed for his court costs (which has yet to avow not taking). Or, further liability could come in the form of the developer at issue reinstituting his prior suit for $10,000,000 or simply filing a new claim. How is this not a conflict of interest?
Notwithstanding this, he and the current regime of the town Democratic Party wants us to vote for him for town council. If elected, whose interests will Mr. Thompson be representing, the taxpayers or his own?
I do not know how he can have it both ways. Whose interest is the town Democratic Party representing? In this case, not the taxpayers. This primary I will be voting for the unendorsed Democrats and I hope you do too.
Thomas Wynsen
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.