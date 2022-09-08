As he retires from public service I am grateful for U.S. Rep. Langevin’s service to our state, communities, and our country. He has had an impact that will not be forgotten. On September 13th we will decide who will be the 2nd District Congressional Democratic Candidate for the race to fill this important role.
Joy Fox has been preparing for this opportunity for years under the leadership of both U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Joy’s immersive approach, fresh view, and insightful perspective as a lifelong Rhode Island resident inspires hope that Rhode Island can continue to welcome all but remain small as we unite on the issues ahead.
Rhode Island means a lot to me and even more to my children, who were all raised in Rhode Island. Her support of our state’s future for them is of comfort. Joy Fox is keenly aware of all Rhode Islanders.
I will support Joy Fox on September 13th and hope that you will as well. Thank you for listening.
Danielle Kennedy
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.