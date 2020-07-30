On July 21 the North Kingstown School Committee met to inform the public about the NKSD Reopening Major Components plan. The meeting was different from other NKSC meetings beyond the record breaking number of people who attended the virtual meeting: the committee allowed a dialogue between members of the public and School Department officials during citizens’ comments.
In my opinion, it is excellent that the committee permitted the public to have such a dialogue with school department officials. The North Kingstown School Committee usually does not respond to comments from members of the audience during the Citizens Comments portion of the meeting about an item on the agenda. The committee’s decision to normally not respond to the public during Citizens’ Comments and throughout the course of the agenda is a choice made by the committee leadership, not a procedural restriction. The Rhode Island Open Meetings Act allows the committee to “respond to comments initiated by a member of the public during the open forum portion of a meeting even if the matter was not previously posted on the agenda, for informational purposes only” (R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-6(d)).
In addition, the committee has the ability to limit public comment should time restrictions or any other circumstances require them to: “Nothing contained in this chapter requires...any public body from limiting comment on any topic at such an open-forum session” (R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-6(d)).
The fact that the committee allowed a dialogue between school department officials and members of the public on Tuesday makes me question why they haven’t before? Our School Committee must remember they are elected to serve the people (staff, students) by the people. Next time around, they should be responsible for answering to the public as well. The North Kingstown residents are an asset to the community and deserve to participate in a dialogue with public officials during public meetings. Tuesday’s trend must continue for the sake of democracy and civic engagement.
Joe Vento
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.