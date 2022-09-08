I write to eagerly lend my support to Deb Bergner for South Kingstown Town Council, and kindly ask that residents consider voting for her in this primary election going on now to secure her place on the November ballot. She has proven herself to be an asset to the Town Council and has earned a place on the ballot.
Deb is an enthusiastic, energetic advocate for all residents, no matter your political stance. Since joining the Town Council, she has proven herself unafraid to ask the questions from her Council seat that any other resident would ask. She insists on clarity.
Her votes are not predetermined, she listens to all the different sides of issues, then does her very best to find sensible, reasonable solutions. I feel confident knowing that any vote she participates in is well thought out and in the best interest of the Town and its residents. Deb comes to the table with fresh ideas, and always does her own homework.
The primary voting season is open now, with early voting at the Town Hall. It’s very important to take a few minutes to stop in and vote for your choice of candidates in this primary, so as to ensure your choices are on the ballot in November. I’ll be voting for Deb Bergner.
Belinda Matson
Wakefield
