A week ago I sent a letter to the Editor of the Independent about the story on the Columbus statue where I was quoted by Ms. Brimer as saying that Historic Wickford was in favor of moving the statue to North Kingstown. I never said that to Ms. Brimer or was ever contacted by the reporter regarding this statement and I made that clear in my letter to the editor. Ms. Brimer has since sent me an e-mail regretting that my name and HistWick’s name was drawn into the article as we have taken no stand on this issue and have not met to discuss the issue.
I am disappointed that the Independent chose not to publish my letter or contact me with regard to the quote that was never made. I am personally opposed to moving the statue to North Kingstown and the story was wrong. We deserve better from the Independent.
Michael Donohue
North Kingstown
The writer is president of Historic Wickford
