The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease on four dates in Rhode Island, Sept. 12, Sept. 13, Sept. 26 and Oct. 4.
Since we are not gathering together to walk as a large group, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging everyone to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across their communities. Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during the pandemic and neither can we. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, we can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times, while also advancing critical research.
I am raising critical funds to expand the highly needed programs and services to support families living with dementia through the Alzheimer’s Association. Please join me as I walk in my neighborhood in the Village of Kingston this year on September 13.
Participants can register and take part by visiting alz.org/ri/walk
Annie Murphy
Kingston
