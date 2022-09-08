In a recent letter to the editor (“Gun rights activists misinterpret amendment”, The Independent, Aug. 25, 2022), Dyanna Morrison White of Providence advances three arguments popular with gun control activists.
First, Ms. Morrison White employs the “advances in technology” argument. She claims the founders could not have anticipated the “advances in technology, weaponry and warfare that comprise our current arsenal”. Neither could the founders have imagined the advances in communications such as the internet, television, radio and movies yet no one argues the First Amendment does not apply to these technological advances.
The founders would, I suggest, be aghast that the Supreme Court has ruled that the First Amendment also protects the right of entertainers to prance around a stage or appear in a movie in the nude. Nevertheless, such actions are their right of self expression says the court.
Next, with respect to the Second Amendment, Ms. Morrison White claims that no amendments to the Constitution “are absolutes”. I wonder whether she feels the same about the 19th Amendment (women’s right to vote); Article XV (right to vote irrespective of “race, color or previous state of servitude”); the 13th Amendment (abolition of slavery); or the last amendment, the twenty-first, giving 18-year olds whose brains are not fully developed the right to vote. Could these be modified based on current popular or scientific opinion?
Finally, comes the “your right to own and carry a gun (guaranteed by the Constitution) ends where my right to feel safe (found nowhere in the Constitution) begins.”
The rights guaranteed by the Constitution are not privileges bestowed upon the citizenry by the government. They were believed by the writers — especially the Bill of Rights — to be God-given and inherent in the natural law. The Second Amendment is based on the natural right to defend oneself, family and property and has nothing to do with hunting or a type of weapon.
The founding fathers feared that a standing army could be used by a tyrannical government to subdue the citizenry. The “well-regulated militia” meant every able-bodied male between 18 and 45 years of age. The Militia Act of 1792 required them to report for a muster with a firearm suitable for military use, bayonet, belt and a supply of ammunition.
Article One Section Twenty of the Rhode Island Constitution passed in 1842 — 55 years after the federal Constitution was ratified— says, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”. There is no reference to a militia.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
