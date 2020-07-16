Reading Mark Zaccharia’s “Idea of Columbus …..” in the Independent’s July 9 letters to the editor section made me think a bit. Sure, the greatest generation deserves recognition for their achievements. Yet, recognize that they did not do it only by individual action, the government commandeered manufacturing organizations to supply the materials and equipment the greatest generation needed. None of them were building tanks and warplanes in their back yards.
There is also a vocal minority who claim or who are said to claim that government is the problem. It’s a convenient myth, overlooking facts such as nearly all of modern medicine is built on the foundation of government sponsored basic research. What organization landed a man on the moon? Who built the atom bomb? Who funded the building of the interstate highway system? Not two people in their garage. An organized group of people did this, the government made it possible. What is government? Its not space invaders, its people. Of course, the government does not sponsor every discovery. For example, the transistor was developed in Bell Labs, a private business. Nevertheless, those who developed the transistor were educated in public schools. Like any human endeavor, mistakes happen, people get it wrong, government gets it wrong.
Come to think of it, what was one of the critical events that lead to the launch of Columbus’s expedition? He funding from the government of Spain.
Back to the closing theme of Mark’s letter, yes, in my experience there is real satisfaction in undertaking a challenge and succeeding, but the satisfaction is not diminished if you are part of a group or on your own. Think of winning a boxing match or being on the team winning the Super Bowl. Is only one of these the correct type of success?
I’m not sure what is meant by “bring on Columbus warts and all.” If it wasn’t Columbus, it would have been someone else. To me the issue is the legitimacy of idea of might makes right. Read the book 1493, by Charles Mann. If nothing else, any reader will have more nuance to their opinion of Columbus.
Doug Shepard
South Kingstown
