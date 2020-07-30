I would like to announce my candidacy for the Narragansett School Committee. In 2018, I was the only nonincumbent to run for this position. I put all the heart, soul, and passion into my campaign that the Narragansett School Systems gave to me. I am so thankful for the outpouring of support that I received then and it is my hope to see our journey through this time.
My message two years ago still resonates today: a student’s voice matters. These are trying times for everyone in our town and around the world. But even in the darkest times, we have shown how strong this community is when we come together to support each other. I was so inspired to see residents in Narragansett come together to honor this year’s graduates from NHS. Even though it was not the traditional send off, I know how special that felt for each of the graduates to witness that support and experience that celebration.
I was able to attend every year at NES, NPS, and NHS. I cannot stress enough how important it will be to have a former student’s voice and perspective on the Committee. I believe that having a Narragansett alumnus on the committee, who has grown up in the schools and learned under the teachers firsthand, is not only important, it is also necessary. There are so many unanswered questions that lay ahead. It will be especially important to consider the individual needs and attention that all our students will need. The teachers, faculty, and administration have all done and continue to do an extraordinary job. They are the best at what they do. I promise to fight for our schools because I know how deserving they are.
I remember going into the Auditorium on my first day of high school being welcomed by our principal, Mr. Warner. He told us to never forget the value of education that we would be receiving at NHS. I never have. Crossing the stage in 2011 to receive my high school diploma was one of the greatest honors of my life. I cannot think of a finer way to give back to the Narragansett community and the school system that I grew up in than to be a member of the Narragansett School Committee.
Narragansett has been my home for my entire life. I cannot imagine living anywhere else. I grew up in this beautiful town with my two loving parents, identical twin brother, and a younger brother who graduated from NHS in 2019. I genuinely loved going to school to learn. This is an accreditation to the quality of education that the teachers provide in our schools. School was always like a second home to me. Our class was like a second family to me. Many of the kids I graduated with, I was lucky to have known since kindergarten. Thirteen years of memories, growing up in the Narragansett schools, will always hold a special place in my heart.
After graduating from high school, I went on to receive my BA in political science from the University of Rhode Island in 2015 and then my MA from Boston College in 2017. It has always been a dream of mine to serve in a public office. It is my hope that I can continue to ensure that every student who leaves the Narragansett School System is ready to embrace every opportunity. I am who I am today because of what I learned in Narragansett. I look forward to working together on this journey. Please follow our campaign on Facebook at “Alexander Menzies for Narragansett School Committee” for more information.
Alexander Menzies
Narragansett
