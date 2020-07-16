As part of the silent majority I need to speak up regarding the library matter. This has gone on far too long.
For the former council president and her library followers this issue has lost any semblance of objectivity and practical reasoning. It’s now completely emotional with too many egos preventing any rational discussion.
The facts are that though a library bond was approved, the Gilbane property was not specified as a part of the bond issue presented to voters.
Yet the former council president subsequently held closed door purchase negotiations with Gilbane in which other council members were barred from participating or even attending. Before she left office, the deal was signed, relieving Gilbane of their long-empty building and relieving the town of annual property taxes it collected on that property.
Controversy ensued.
An early item addressed by a new council called for the sale of that same property. Since then the former council president and her organized supporters have fought to retain that Gilbane property at all costs. They intend to use taxpayer funds for the conversion of an old market into a library, yards away from the current library building. Meanwhile experienced contractors have appeared before the council stating that the cost of converting the old market will definitely exceed the available bond funds.
Cost effective alternative expenditures would include the modification of the existing library in order to meet requirements. If a new building is deemed necessary it should be built on town owned property, allowing for the largest return on taxpayer dollars as all bond funds would be expended on new construction. No taxpayer funds would be diverted by the purchase of additional property. Further, locating a new library in the vicinity of schools would increase its use as students could simply walk there.
The Gilbane former market and liquor store property needs to be returned to commercial interests and property taxes again collected. Should new library construction be approved the existing library should also be sold to commercial interests and taxes collected on that property as well.
Modern public library planning requires a focus on today’s needs and requirements. The impacts of information technology and the demands of distancing need to be considered. Emotions and egos need to be brushed aside, replaced by objective, practical planning in our town.
Raymond L. Beauchemin
Narragansett
