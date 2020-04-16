In this time of unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the rhythm of what used to be our regular routines. For some of us we may be missing pool time at the South County YMCA, the warmth of a grande latte, and all the little things that make a day.
During National Library Week many of us may also be reminded of what we are missing at our local library. We are thinking of finding that next great book, getting an entertaining DVD, or reading a newspaper. Some of us are missing book club, internet access, or a toddler story time. We are more aware of the constant that a library provides in our lives and our community.
Libraries have had a presence in our country since its start. One organization that was essential to the growth of libraries is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs(GFWC), an international service organization which the Women’s Club of South County is a chapter of. The American Library Association credits 75% of American libraries as having been founded by GFWC. GFWC also pioneered the idea of bookmobiles. The South County chapter continues this concept on a smaller scale with the Rolling Library project, delivering books to people unable to visit a library. Libraries have grown with financial assistance from towns and individuals who realized that a strong library made for a successful community.
This time of shelter in place will eventually come to an end. At that time we will find that libraries will become a crucial part of our recovery as a community. The libraries that will offer the optimal services in our recovery will be those that possess cutting edge facilities.
We can’t overcome the hurdles of the future with libraries that lack the space and necessary tools to do so. We need to support our libraries as we step into the future to help our town residents recover and emerge as an even stronger, united community of neighbors.
Suzan Amoruso
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.