When you tell people you’re running for office, responses from casual friends and acquaintances are familiar. “That’s great!”, or “Good luck!”. Close friends and family might simply ask “Why?” That question is crucial, and its answer is multi-faceted.
Plenty of candidates view the Town Council as a stepping-stone to higher office. Political balance over the last 20 years has been completely absent, and has created just such an incentive, especially if you run under the right banner. Unfortunately, South Kingstown has suffered for it. It is time to change that, so I chose to step in.
Over the last 20 years we’ve lost nearly half of our student population. Over the same period, the 65 and older faction has doubled in South Kingstown. We just don’t live in the same town we did 20 years ago. And yet, over the same time period, budget priorities have barely changed. For 20 years, almost 75% of our budget goes to schools with just 25% left for all of the obligations of a municipality. The resulting $28,000 per pupil spending of our district rivals nearly every district our size, not just in the state but in all of New England. The current budget’s overall spending increase is an astounding $7 million, the biggest jump in town history.
Last year, the Council advanced a referendum for an ill planned school facility overhaul. It would be the most expensive capital project ever considered here and included moving the high school to Curtis Corner without a discernible plan for the existing building. The project drew great support from the district’s largest special interest group which propelled the move to referendum. It was soundly rejected by a 3-1 margin.
Make no mistake, our schools need attention. Another crack at this will move through the works over the next months and years. Only a balanced council will ensure a well-defined project and reasonable spending. A balanced Council will bring credibility, trust and transparency to the facility discussion. A balanced council will challenge the spending priorities that have left much of SK with unmet needs as we have become older.
Those unmet needs are visible to any willing to look. Water infrastructure in the summer, tree damage during hurricane season, increasing demand on our EMS teams. The monopoly on the Council sometimes acknowledges these concerns as they come to head. But as budget season approaches, they frequently revert to their norm.
You can change that with your vote. A balanced council will more fairly address the needs of all taxpayers in town. And with a keener eye on spending. I hope you will consider voting for me. To many who know me, you know my voice will be measured, polite, respectful and focused on reasonable spending that serves all who live in this beautiful town. I urge you to make the change.
Sean O’Donnell
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.