The Town Council was presented with the 2020-2021 budget which was prepared by both the Town Staff and School Department approximately a month prior to the Covid-19 crisis. The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year would result in a 0.32/$1,000 increase on our taxpayers. We were urged not to “crisis plan” in considering the budget – but I find that impossible to do since everyone else in town is doing the same thing for their own household and business.
We recognize that many of our residents have lost their jobs and their financial security is ranging from concerning to terrifying at this moment. The last thing the Council wanted to do was inflict greater financial burden on our residents. We discussed all department budgets in depth and sought to delay unnecessary projects and new hires. We avoided recommending any terminations.
The town budget is approximately $108,000,000 and consists of approximately 35% expenditures on town related business including police and fire and 65% of that budget funds our schools.
The Council MUST fund the school department with the same funding that it provided the previous year. This is referred to as “Maintenance of Effort” or “Level Funding.” This year, the School Department requested an increase over last year. It is important for our residents to know that we voted to not only give them the same funding as last year, but to partially fund their requested increase – in spite of all of the uncertainty about when schools will be reopened for classes and programs. We suggested that the school department close the gap between what we allotted and what they requested by taking a one-time withdrawal from their own “rainy day reserve fund.” This “reserve account” is excess taxpayer dollars that were remaining from previous years.
It also important to note that the school department has realized a surplus for the past few years and accumulated enough funds to close this gap and still have rainy day funds remaining. The Council agreed to make reasonable cuts on the Town expense side in excess of $700,000 and to reach into the “rainy day fund” for another $500,000 to close the gap on funding Town expenditures. It doesn’t seem unreasonable that the School would be willing to do the same under the circumstances of a global pandemic.
In recent days, the NEANK has stirred up emotion on social media by alleging that myself, Councilor Welch and Councilor McKay voted to “not fully fund the school.” Nothing is further from the truth. In fact, Councilors McKay, Welch and myself voted NOT to impose taxes on our residents TWICE for services they previously funded. To date, the NEANK has not confronted us directly in an effort to change our position.
While healthy rainy day funds are advisable for individuals and businesses, municipalities should have a limit on the reserves they accumulate. In fact, in almost every case, unused budget funding should be returned by departments to the General Account to avoid tax increases or offer future year tax reductions.
As long as the lights are not on in our schools, programs are not running due to quarantine, etc., there is arguably cost savings. It was brought to my attention yesterday that the school department stopped paying our bus drivers — even though we funded that in their budget last year. I look forward to learning what surplus our school department reconciles in the coming weeks. This is just more taxpayer money that will be swept to the schools’ “rainy day fund.”
As a NKHS alumni I care deeply about the quality of our schools. As a financial planner, I care deeply about our taxpayers – which is why I voted for a reasonable solution for the school to have its cake and eat it too, while not imposing more pain on our taxpayers.
Mary Brimer
Town Councilor
