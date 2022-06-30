Viera Levitt’s letter (“Who does SK’s ‘redistricting’ plan really help?”, The Independent, Jun. 23, 2022) is an emotional appeal to keep Wakefield Elementary School (WES) open at all costs, and that is just what her preferred result would entail — COST. As long as you ignore the facts, the students, the common good, the present situation of the town, and the history that has brought us to this moment, it might even sound reasonable — for a minute.
Since 2010, South Kingstown has dropped 20% of its total K-12 student enrollment, and the current projection is that we will drop another 15-20% in the next 10 years. Redistricting is the assignment of students to a particular school, in an effort to balance use of resources. As a town, we have not redistricted in over a decade, despite declining enrollment. Previous School Committees recognized the trend, and brought in a consultant for advice. They were told, after a series of public hearings and discussions, that the school population would continue to decline (the McKibben report). A review of the town’s four elementary schools (South Road Elementary, a fifth, was already long closed) was conducted, and based on estimates of future maintenance costs, a plan was developed in 2017 to close the oldest, smallest, most expensive school, WES, by September 2022.
In the November 2018 election, a small group of WES parents decided to take over the School Committee and keep the school open — and for a while, it worked. A solid majority of the four new members fired the SC’s attorneys, fought and fired the long-time award-winning Superintendent, and hired another they hand-picked. Years of chaos followed. Two of “the final four” were rejected in the 2020 election. Then came the failed $85 million dollar bond issue in 2021, which would have abandoned the high school on Columbia Street, and remodeled parts of Curtis Corner Middle school into a substitute high school. The voters rejected the plan 74%-26%. A controversy over a bond issue mailer addressed to students led to the departure of the new Superintendent, and shortly thereafter, the resignation of the other two “final four” SC members (creating two vacant seats).
In October, a Redistricting Subcommittee began looking again at the schools’ declining enrollment, and held numerous public meetings. In January, the full School Committee, after public input (including Ms. Levitt), voted 6-0 to phase in a redistricting plan that will have Curtis Corner Middle School used next year and close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year and WES will be used for the next one to two years for the pre-K program, and then close. Among the FACTS that led to that decision (in addition to the declining enrollment): WES now operates at only 40% capacity; it is estimated that keeping WES open will cost the taxpayers over $15 million in the next 10 years, the most (per square foot) of the four elementary schools. The District is also facing a significant drop in state aid in the coming years, which will require more tough budget decisions next year and beyond. This makes redistricting and downsizing even more urgent.
Finally, Ms. Levitt also complains that no decisions can be made by the School Committee while it includes us, two appointees. We were appointed unanimously by the Town Council in August last year from among 11 applicants, after public interviews. Vacancies do happen, and the Town Charter provides the solution. The Council selected us specifically to address, with our colleagues, the chaos. We have been doing just that. This argument is simply nonsense.
No one likes the idea of closing a school — it is emotional. But government decisions cannot be made on the basis of emotion, and the town needs to adapt to changes in our population and our finances.
Michael Marran and Carol Vetter
South Kingstown
The authors are members of the South Kingstown School Committee. The views expressed in this letter are those of the individual authors and not the committee as a whole.
