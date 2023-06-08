The June 6 referendum in South Kingstown was about more than money. In a democracy, we elect representatives to conduct the business of a community or a country, because it would be impossible to call on citizens to cast votes on every important issue under discussion. By electing leadership, we delegate our voice to the elected leaders for the term that they are in office.
Our local representatives, the town council, elected in a fair and free election, approved the new budget unanimously. That is good enough for me. That is how the process is supposed to work. If you don’t like their decisions, don’t vote for them next time. But, as a society, we are going down a slippery slope, if we allow people to hijack the process every time our representatives take an action we disagree with.
Norbert Hedderich
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.