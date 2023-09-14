I vacationed in Narragansett for five years prior to purchasing my home in 1978. Steve Kindelan was the realtor and his office was on Narragansett Ave which is now home to Surf Skate and Natural Fitness and Yoga. I remember having cocktails at the Green Inn and dinner at a restaurant which was next to the Coast Guard Station in Point Judith on the site that is now known as Rose Nulman Park. I also remember the activity at Camp Cronin during the summer months when underprivileged children were given the opportunity to enjoy fun activities that they might not have enjoyed otherwise.
I’ve witnessed many changes in the past 50 years. My deepest memory is the revitalization of Boon Street. I was also here when Kelly and Picerne developed the Major Arnold-Captain Freebody area. I was here when Eastward Look was developed and I was here when Gilbane developed the Pier area.
Narragansett has flourished throughout these many years. There are many more multi-million dollar homes along Ocean Rd. and elsewhere. Small cottages have been replaced with newer, larger homes and property values have soared.
From my perspective, there are three constants that have had a positive impact on the economy in Narragansett: tourists, students and second-home owners. The tourists come to enjoy the beautiful beaches, the students come seeking housing and the second-home owners come and go depending on their personal circumstances. It seems apparent that as long as we have the Atlantic Ocean, the tourists will come and as long as URI continues to exist, the students will seek housing. The second-home owners are here to stay and possibly pass their home down to the next generation.
The town residents, tourists, students and second-home owners have co-existed for many years and most likely will continue to co-exist in the future. It seems highly unlikely that Narragansett will dramatically change. My advice to those who want to change the complexion of Narragansett is to seek a community to live in that better suits their needs.
Narragansett is and has been a beautiful, historic beach town which has developed and flourished economically over the years. The flags in the pier area that say “stop, dine, stay” welcome all to come and enjoy the amenities of our beautiful town.
Joyce C. Jolly
Narrragansett
