In most recent news, Nicole Solas, a mother of a rising kindergartner was featured on Fox News about her fight with the South Kingstown School Committee. Mrs. Solas said she was trying to get information about if South Kingstown Teaching Curriculum taught Critical Race Theory and requested 101 documents. Mrs. Solas has also gotten the support from Senator Elaine Morgan from a Republican from District. 34, (Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich). In recent days, a resident in Westerly has been in the news for asking that very question and Barrington early this year.
As a former graduate of South Kingstown High School of the class of 2003, a parent of a 1st grader, a Consulting Registered Behavioral Technician (assigned to a client in an inner-city public school) and studying to get my master’s degree in Applied Behavioral Analysis, I can give an easy answer to the question of what this woman is looking for. Any teacher whom I have the pleasure of meeting at the school I work at or any other schools will tell you. Critical race theory is not taught in school. There are no secret files or curriculum because it never existed in the first place.
This political stunt, and yes, political stunt is all due to an attention hungry parent who is looking for the opportunity to divide this community, state, and nation into this crazy conspiracy for personal and political gain. It is the most attention seeking behavior screaming for others to follow insubstantial claims of fear and worry. These claims drive white nationalists who only care about themselves and no one else.
So, I chose today to use my voice and respectfully disagree that Critical Race Theory is being taught in school. Anyone doing accurate research could do it right now. Go to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) website. I encourage Mrs. Solas and Senator Morgan to check the course curriculum (for those who do not know, there is a core curriculum for most subjects), step into a classroom or possibly become a teacher assistant before you make a statement in the future.
In the end, the fight over if Critical Race Theory is depriving our students of solving other problems in their education experience. Educators, support staff, and administration decided to get into the education field because they want to help students learn and achieve their future goals in life. That is why I decided to focus my studies on becoming a Board-Certified Behavioral Analysis in the public schools. The fact is all this chatter and false claims are only hurting our students in the long run. Unlike Mrs. Sola and Senator Elaine Morgan are using this claim for political attention from the Republican National Committee.
Lauren Cacciola
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.