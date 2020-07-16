Mary Brimer is completely right that history lessons are a valuable part of our civic life. But we think it is vital to get the history right. And Ralph Mollis makes the important point that it’s not sporting to judge historical figures by current standards. So what did 16th-century Spain think of Christopher Columbus?
Isabella and Ferdinand, who sent Columbus on his first voyage, had him arrested and brought back to Spain in shackles in 1500 for his appalling brutality to both colonists and natives in Hispaniola. He was acquitted, but not allowed to be governor again. And Antonio de Montesinos and then Bartolomé de las Casas were on hand to document the savage cruelty of the plantations Columbus established. De las Casas, whose father was on Columbus’ second voyage and who was among the first colonists in Hispaniola, spent his life crusading against slavery in the New World.
In other words, the savagery and poor judgment of Christopher Columbus is not something only apparent from the 21st century perspective. People in his time who witnessed his actions firsthand knew him to a brutal man and that the slavery he instituted in the New World was needlessly cruel and exploitative. This included the King and Queen who brought us the Spanish Inquisition! Sort of like when Isis thinks Boko Haram has gone a little too far.
So sure, let’s have a statue of Columbus in North Kingstown. After all, he did change our world -- for better and worse. As long as we put it a few steps down from one of de las Casas, who put conscience over silver, who wrote about the common humanity of colonists and indigenous peoples, and the natural rights and respect due to each. The Columbus statue will be more educationally valuable next to one of the New World’s actual, albeit under-represented, early (European) heroes. Especially here in Rhode Island, founded by another guy who thought the indigenous peoples of this land deserved respect as fellow human beings.
That these parts of the story of Columbus are not as widely known as the names of his ships is a good reason to rethink the history curriculum of our schools, while we’re at it. Since Brimer is aflame with concern to protect history and guard against crimes by “vandals” and their “misguided…interpretation of Columbus”, I’m sure she will be supportive of such a reconsideration.
Tom Sgouros,
Natalie Coletta
North Kingstown
