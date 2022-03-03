In recent weeks, there have been several letters to local newspaper editors and social media posts about the Narragansett Library Project. The letters were in advance of the Library Board of Trustees’ request for a “loan” of $1.5 million taxpayer dollars from the Narragansett Town Council during the February 22 Town Council meeting. The rationale for this request is that the Library Board must have full funding in place prior to submitting an application to the RI Office of Library & Information Services (OLIS) for reimbursement funds; and the funds in hand are currently $1.5 million short for the Library Board’s projected total cost of $5.8 mil project. The OLIS application for funds must be submitted and approved by June 30, 2022 for the Town to receive reimbursement.
In an attempt to clarify some incorrect claims being made on various platforms, I wrote to the director of OLIS. Here are the answers to my query and the official OLIS policies related to what have become often stated myths over the last three years:
Myth 1: The state has threatened to close the existing library because it is too small. Fact: The decision to close a library is a local decision not a state one; the Office of Library & Information Services’ authority lies in determining the eligibility of a library to receive state aid and state library services. OLIS has never threatened to close the Narragansett Library.
Myth 2: A site for a new library near Narragansett’s existing Community Center was explored, and the State said it could not be built there because it was too close to the elementary school. Fact: Neither the State nor OLIS regulates the location of a library; this is a local decision.
Myth 3: The State will provide reimbursement funding at $650,000 for building the new library. Fact: The OLIS’ Public Library Construction Reimbursement Program provides funding for the construction or capital improvement of public libraries. The Narragansett Library is in compliance with the necessary standards and is eligible to apply for funding. Once an application is received, the OLIS will determine the amount of the reimbursement. There is no guarantee that the amount of funding for the Narragansett Library will be $650,000. The amount will be determined after the application is received and OLIS makes a decision. It could indeed be less than $650,000.
Myth 4: The State of RI will not provide funds for the library if it is attached to a commercial building (in this case Pier Liquors). Fact: The State does not regulate the location of a library; this is a local decision.
Myth 5: As stated by Council President Pugh during the Feb 22 Town Council meeting, the Library Board will repay the Town the borrowed $1.5 mil using fundraised pledges and grant funds from the Champlin Foundation. Fact: The $617,500 in pledged funds are just that – pledged over time and are not funds in hand. Any of the pledges could not manifest if the donors’ conditions change. Mr. Pugh stated that the $1,000,000 grant being sought from the Champlin Foundation might not be that much, that it could be “$700K or $800K”. During the meeting’s public comments, Narragansett resident Nancy DeNuccio stated, “We are virtually assured of getting a $850,000 to $1,000,000 Champlin grant.” However, in reviewing previous Champlin Foundation grants for RI libraries, the largest grant ever awarded went to the State’s largest city, Providence, for $1.5 million over three years. In the Foundation’s most recent annual report (2020), the largest library grants were $350,000 to Jamestown, $325,000 to Westerly, $250,000 to Providence, and $204,923 to Pawtucket. The remainder of the 18 awards were under $50,000. What makes the Narragansett Library Board or members of the public think a town that is losing population will be granted the $1,000,000 it is seeking or even the “$700K or $800K indicated by Mr. Pugh?
Myth 6: Councilman Murray stated during the February 22 meeting that the “loan on paper” to the Library Board would be repaid before the funds were needed for construction, tentatively planned to begin in October 2022. Fact: The repayment funds are supposed to come from pledges and the Champlin Foundation grant. The pledged funds, if they all manifest, are to arrive over the next three years, the Champlin Funds are not guaranteed. In addition, the OLIS funds would also be paid over time. So how does Mr. Murray or the rest of the Town Council see a $1.5 million loan being paid back in 2022? In addition, the language in the agreement approved by the Town Council 5-0 doesn’t contain language ensuring repayment or penalties for defaulting. Town Solicitor Callaghan stated that they “hope” the loan will be paid back in the “long run”.
Myth 7: Councilman Pugh stated during the meeting that, “We are on track to spend less than the $5.8 million bond for the library.” Fact: This is based on “ifs” – if the Town get the $650,000 in OLIS funds, if the Library Board gets the $700,000-$1,000,000 Champlin grant, and if all of the pledges manifest. Real monies in hand available to pay for this project belie this assertion.
It is hard to believe that a governing body would commit to a loan of $1.5 million in taxpayers’ hard-earned money without real guarantees of future income or written guarantee of payment. Potential pledges and potential grants simply are not good enough. What lending agency or business would give a loan of this size on promises and maybes? They would want to see collateral and proof of income and a business plan. This loan seems fiscally irresponsible. The Library Board must raise the remaining funds needed to build the library and now must raise the funds to pay back a loan to the Town. Narragansett absolutely needs a new or refurbished library, but this project, as it stands, seems to have grown too costly to be financially feasible.
Gail Scowcroft
Narragansett
