Got $400? A thousand lucky people can now buy an ownership share in my Bonnet Shores property that will give them voting rights.
Only four shareholders need to run for the Fire District Council to take over the majority. With our voting power, we’ll control laws. And beaches. Tax dollars.Grants. We can make zoning decisions, help ourselves to the formerly public community center and beaches, get and spend public grant funding to enhance our property, raise taxes, seize the homes and imprison anyone who refuses to pay us, award ourselves no-bid contracts, issue bonds, hire ourselves for no-show jobs, heck — we can even sue ourselves, craft favorable settlements, and bill taxpayers for legal fees.
Sound outrageous? It’s happening right now.
All legally, at least under the 1932 Bonnet Shores Fire District Charter. While this offer is facetious, the unconstitutional loophole allowing it is real.
Until the RI House and Senate pass Bills H6288 and S0891, extreme exploitation of public funding for private profit will persist. One business has already used this unconstitutional loophole to reap profits; unless closed, others will surely follow. For obvious reasons, residency must be required to vote.
Melissa Jenkins
Narragansett
