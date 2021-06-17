I took Superintendent Linda Savastano’s recent statement as a slap in the face. The way the wording is, it’s more about protecting herself than being honest and sincere with what she did. Her statement has done nothing to help residents to put this fiasco behind us. If anything, it has put more doubt in our minds that there are more people involved and we don’t know to what extent.
In a small community like ours it’s important to have trust. What Linda has done with her statement has just created more trust and transparency problems. Her deceit and lies have hurt lifelong friendships. Some residents could see the lies while others were blinded by her misguided talk. And when friends saw each other, they would argue about the situation Linda created. This is disgraceful. I sincerely hope these longtime friendships can put this behind them and once again be friends.
It took Linda eight weeks to come clean – at least partially clean. It likely took that long to try and hide things to minimize what she has done and to protect others. To say she didn’t connect the dots is just a ludicrous lie.
She knew exactly what she was doing; she just didn’t think she would get caught. I can’t imagine lying to an entire community just to push through a plan for relocating the high school to Curtis Corner.
Linda doesn’t live around here, so in my mind she really didn’t care what she was doing, because she doesn’t have to see neighbors while shopping or eating out or just walking around South Kingstown. But Stacy Bodziony does live here. What was she thinking? Is this how she treats her neighbors? Will do anything to get what she wants? This was a horrible way to treat fellow residents.
This week the town council made a statement that they will continue with the investigation because there are many more questions that need answering. I for one appreciate their time to weed through this mess. The council should hold Linda responsible for paying all costs associated with her antics including the school’s expenses and municipal expenses. The school committee should fire Linda immediately.
There is no question that she did wrong and lied about it, she admitted it. If the school committee doesn’t fire her then the members voting to keep her should be made to resign. It is going to take many years to heal from this mess and I hope the healing can start soon.
Greg Sweet
Wakefield
