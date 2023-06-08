Rental properties have long been a part of Narragansett’s housing stock with vacationers renting beach cottages during the summer and URI students leasing these properties during the school year. However, this arrangement has become so prosperous for landlords and real estate investors that — given the town’s failure to enact controlling Zoning Ordinances — more and more single family homes (built for year-round family use) have been converted into profitable rental businesses.
The increasing number of students residing in Narragansett (numbering at least 6,000 or 1/3 of the URI student population) is destroying the character of family neighborhoods. So much so, that the wonderful sense of community and charm that has long distinguished Narragansett has never been more threatened.
Lifestyles of most college students are out of sync with those of the families with children, working professionals, couples, and retirees that live in Narragansett. In truth, the daily routines and activities of college students often clash with the norms of year-round residents living in single family neighborhoods. While college dorms have Resident Assistants (RAs), the vast majority of landlords are not on site to monitor and correct errant, but not illegal, student behavior. The greater the density of students living in single family neighborhoods, the greater the number of disruptions to the everyday lives of adjacent year-round neighbors. Essentially, URI has failed to build the necessary housing for their growing enrollment. And, our town is their de facto source of student housing without any of the rules or conduct expectations the University imposes on students living on their ‘dry’ (no alcohol permitted) campus.
The unfettered conversion of single family homes into mini student dorms is making our town inhospitable for year-round residents. This happens with no notice to or opportunity to object by neighbors. (More town oversight is provided for fence and shed installations than these rental businesses.) Controlling the density of students living in our community is key to restoring a healthy balance of students and year-round residents and preserving the quality of life for everyone in Narragansett. Zoning can control density so students can assimilate more seamlessly in our community. In fact, South Kingstown, URI’s hometown, has not experienced the explosion of student rental businesses as Narragansett has because the town adopted and implemented zoning ordinances to control the number of unrelated people living together in single family dwellings.
Efforts by Narragansett town leaders to curb the financial incentive for investors to buy up houses and convert them to student rental businesses have been thwarted time and again by those who would stand to lose significant profits. These landlords and real estate investors (collectively organized as Narragansett 2100) have repeatedly sued the town to stop implementation of the ‘4 Unrelated’ and ‘3 Student’ zoning ordinances limiting the number of people living in single family houses. Last year, Narragansett 2100 formed a Political Action Committee (PAC) to influence the Town Council election. The PAC even rallied their student renters to register to vote for their sponsored candidates as many of them are ineligible to vote in town. (The majority of PAC funds came from donors living outside of Narragansett.) Not to be undone when they failed to elect Town Council candidates sympathetic to their cause, Narragansett 2100 is now working to pass state legislation. A bill currently under consideration by the RI General Assembly will change the definition of a household under state code, rendering moot town ordinances limiting the number of ‘unrelated adults’ renting single family homes.
With the most recent 3 Student Zoning Ordinance nullified by the Court due to a process technicality, Town Council is again attempting to follow the City of Providence’s lead (following proper procedures this time) to re-pass a 3 Student Zoning Ordinance. The town’s Planning Board took up its consideration of this revised ordinance last week, with a follow up hearing to be held on June 20 and Town Council Hearings slated in July and August.
As with all public hearings to date, landlords show up in force opposing any town limits that may affect their lucrative bottom line. In fact, at last week’s Planning Board hearing, an attorney threatened to sue the town again if town officials re-adopt the 3 Student Zoning Ordinance. These activities are consistent with hostile corporate takeovers, raiding business assets (housing stock) at the expense of employees, shareholders, and customers (year-round residents). The choice is ours: Do we continue to allow greed to rule over our town?
Voice your opinion: Contact Planning Board and Town Council members.
Sue Orban
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.