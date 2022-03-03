What if Europe had acted faster to reduce its dependance on gas and oil, say 30 years ago, when IPCC scientists First Assessment Report (1990) recommended this move? Would it now be insulated from the price shocks and threats of reduced gas supply from Russia? Interconnectedness is at the heart of the IPCC’s 6th assessment report, released this week, overturning conventional thinking about climate change, explained one of the authors of the report which draws from 34,000 studies and involved 270 authors from 67 countries. The newest IPCC report provides a different emphasis, that climate change is a matrix of risks that all will be key in the 21st Century affecting international security, migration, health, food supply, to name a few.
Unfortunately humans have proven that we have a harder time reacting to the slow moving enemy of climate change than to the one armed with tanks. What if we could keep uppermost on our minds that reducing use of fossil fuels would immediately clear our skies and lungs of pollutants, not sometime in the future. That the investment in new infrastructure now to deal with climate change would provide jobs immediately and save much more money than it is already costing to adapt to. In fact we are very lucky to live in a state where Rhode Island legislators do recognize this and are using the Act on Climate Law of 2021 to incentivize every state agency toward enacting plans for a better future with bluer skies, healthier people, more stable energy costs. http://climatechange.ri.gov/state-actions/ec4/
You can help by contacting your state lawmakers to let them know you support bills that are already submitted to the 2022 legislature to provide more renewable energy, infrastructure for electric cars, energy efficient building codes and more. As a scientist who has studied climate for the last 40 years I urge you to support your legislature now, rather than to wait any longer.
The author is a Marine Research Scientist, Emerita at the URI Graduate School of Oceanography.
