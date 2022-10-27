I would like to tell you why I am voting for Alana DiMario for State Senate. I find myself thinking about the two very well respected and well-liked people who want to occupy that seat. Two years ago, Alana became the incumbent. I first met her 10 years ago when she was a therapist for one of my children. I grew to know her and respect her professionalism and dedication to children and mental health. Over the past two years, I have seen that in her new role, in the work she does in the Statehouse she continues to work for a better Rhode Island with policy and legislation to support our most vulnerable citizens.
In her first legislative term she passed three very important bills to protect children: A bill raising the age for children video testimony from 14 to 16, a bill addressing child abuse in Military families and the most important in my opinion, a law requiring that DCYF to report all suspected cases of childhood sexual abuse to the Children’s Advocacy Center.
This takes the accountability level to the next steps.
She is just one piece in the puzzle but her experience on the front lines of what it means to have mental illness is vital to get the work done in our state. Children have waited weeks and months to get the services they need. She led the way to get funding for an in-state psychiatric care facility for adolescent girls, right here in Rhode Island. Currently we have to send girls out of state. We have some of the worst service providers because of the Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Sadly, this affects more families than just mine and this needs to change. She can do that.
She strongly supported a commission to address the long-term problem, with a rate review commission. She sees the need to create sustainable systems, not just a quick fix.
We also have an environmental mess, which adversely affects children, she is working to better those problems as well. I know that Alana will continue to fight for kids, she will be a voice for those with no voice. I know her opponent is a nice guy and I like him, but I know he will not be making mental health counselors in every public school a top priority like Alana will. She is not a single-issue candidate, and with that I give her my vote.
Gina Giramma
Narragansett
