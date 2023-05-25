Over the past few years, I have had the pleasure of substitute teaching at North Kingstown High School. The experience has been truly eye-opening when on a daily basis, I witness both the good and the bad that our current public educational system offers to our children. As a teacher, you are forced to confront heartbreaking stories and issues involving the kids in your care and it can push educators to their emotional limit. But, what has made my time at NKHS so special and gratifying are the truly amazing young adults I have encountered in the classrooms and hallways.
These students really have been through so much during their high school careers. A pandemic, social division and unrest and general uncertainty for the future of the planet are issues that our kids have had to deal with while also performing their studies and growing into hopefully successful young adults. The graduating seniors of the Class of 2023 were inspirations to me and I wish them nothing but the best in their futures.
Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend this year’s graduation so I wanted to send out my most heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2023. I hope that you all cherish your time that you spent at North Kingstown High School and that you remember all of the lessons you have learned that will serve you well as adults in the community. You have all worked so hard and you should be proud of this tremendous accomplishment!
Take care, best wishes and congratulations to the Class of 2023.
