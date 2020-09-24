I’m writing today to share a memory that can hopefully bring a smile and a warm feeling to your heart.
Twenty-seven years ago on a cold December afternoon my infant daughter and I were out to buy her first Christmas tree. I remembered a fruit and vegetable stand on a corner in Wakefield. I was having trouble getting her out of her car seat.
Then I heard a kind voice, “Don’t take her out. It’s too cold. You too, go back in your truck. What do you need?” I stammered, “A tree.” The man smiled and said “ I’ll show you some.” He then began twirling tree after tree till we all smiled and agreed on one! He had it tied down to my truck then put a box inside my truck. I asked “Why?” He said, “She’ll have more fun with the box than trimming the tree.” He was right! My daughter sat in that box next to the tree ‘til the new year!
This sweet man was Mr. Vincent Siravo. I didn’t grow up in Rhode Island. I didn’t know of his reputation for generosity then. Fast forward 27 years to the present. I have learned and seen the generosity he has given to his beloved Narragansett. If you needed a hand he’d give you both of his. In honor of Mr. Siravo, I’d ask everyone to help his daughter, Debra.
She has quietly faced the possibility of losing her livelihood at the business she has built over many years, Pier Liquors of Narragansett. She has been an asset to the community, paying taxes, providing jobs and making a contribution to any person or group in our town who asked. Today she runs her business in a space now wanted by the town that Mr. Siravo served for so long. The town of Narragansett knows of the circumstances surrounding this situation and I hope they will do the right thing. Respect Debra’s business, let it stay in place and continue to thrive. I please ask you to stand by her. In memory of you, Mr. Siravo. I remember your kindness to me all those years ago, I thank you.
Mary Ann Louise Eacuello
Narragansett
